'Take it or leave it': When Rishi Kapoor flaunted his arrogant self on Aap Ki Adalat

As veteran actor Rishi Kapoor celebrates his 67th birthday today, let's watch some of his most candid confessions on Aap Ki Adalat.

September 04, 2019
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor turned a year older today. The actor who is currently undergoing treatment of bone marrow cancer in New York is expected to return to India soon. Rishi Kapoor is in New York since last year and his friends and fans are anxiously waiting for his return.

As we celebrate the 101 Not Out actor's 67th birthday today, we dug into our archive to find out his Aap Ki Adalat episode. Rishi Kapoor was at his candid best in the episode. From speaking about his first film Bobby to the only time when Ranbir Kapoor asked his suggestion, the veteran actor poured his heart out.

When during one of the segments, Rishi Kapoor was questioned on his 'arrogance', the actor said it is his nature. ''Take it or leave it,'' he added. Rishi Kapoor also stated the reason behind his problem with selfies. 

In the episode, the actor spoke on his differences with 2016 film Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra.

Watch full episode of Aap Ki Adalat featuring Rishi Kapoor here:

