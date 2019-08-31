Saturday, August 31, 2019
     
Patralekhaa's heart-melting post on beau Rajkummar Rao's birthday is what true love is all about

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor and Farah Khan also wished Rajkummar Rao on his 35th birthday.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 31, 2019 17:44 IST
Representative News Image

Patralekhaa shares heart-melting post on beau Rajkummar Rao's birthday

National-Award winning actor Rajkummar Rao turned a year older on August 31, and his girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa dropped a love post for him on social media. "Happy birthday, my most precious, my dearest Rajkummar. It's so difficult to translate my feelings into words especially on a platform like this. I wish nothing more for you, but, a life that is filled with peace, prosperity, learning and growth," Patralekhaa wrote on Instagram along with two photographs.

In one of the pictures, the couple is seen sharing smiles with each other.

Not just Patralekhaa, several members of the film industry took to social media to write heartfelt wishes for Rajkummar on his 35th birthday.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who shared screen space with him in "Bareilly Ki Barfi", wrote: "Happy birthday bro! Lots of love and happiness."

Producer Ekta Kapoor tweeted: "Happy bday Raaaj! you are always going to be special to me! You are in my duaas ! May you get all you want ! You are hardworking and deserving ."

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder called Rajkummar her "crazy partner". "To my crazy partner in fractures and my loved friend Rajkummar, Happy birthday, may your success exceed your talent.. and that's saying a lot," she wrote.

Rajkummar has carved a niche for himself in Hindi filmdom with a filmography boasting of titles like Shahid, Newton, Trapped, Shaitan, Kai Po Che! and Queen. He was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya. The actor has Made in China and Roohi Azfa in the pipeline.

(With IANS inputs)

