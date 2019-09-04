Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mia Khalifa taking internet by storm in these latest Instagram pictures

Mia Khalifa, the popular former adult movie star, is extremely active on Instagram. Enjoying a massive fan following of 16.9 million followers, Mia loves to share about her life and day-to-day activities on the popular photo and video-sharing social networking service owned by Facebook. Whether it is brunching with friends or posing in a glamourous avatar, Mia Khalifa's latest pictures are simply stunning and unmissable.She recently opened up on her life and how her past haunts her even years after she decided to leave the industry. The Lebanon-based actor became an internet sensation after her videos went viral and Mia turned one of the most popular adult-movie stars in the world

Mia Khalifa is one of the most recognised faces in the adult entertainment industry. Though she quit the industry in 2015 after working just for 3 months, her stint still plays a big role in her public perception and her personal life.

Mia has often spoken about her experience in the world of adult entertainment but recently, she revealed how her career choice affected her life even after she decided to detach herself from the industry.

In a recent interview, Mia revealed how lonely her life became when her family disowned her due to her professional decision.

She said, "I felt completely alienated by not just the world, but my family and the people around me. Especially after I quit, when I was still alone, even though I left. And I just realised some mistakes aren't forgivable."

On the work front, Mia Khalifa has completely detached herself from her former career and has her own YouTube channel. She often shares photos and videos featuring her fiancé Robert Sandberg, who is a well-known Swedish chef.