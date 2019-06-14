Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya and Naagin 3 fame Pearl Puri to be part of Salman Khan’s Nach Baliye 9?

Salman Khan productions’ couples dance reality show Nach Baliye season 9 has been making a lot of waves on the internet these days. From the contestants’ list to the judges, there have been many rumours about who all will come onboard. It is said that Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon is all set to judge the show and Bharat director and Salman Khan’s close friend Ali Abbas Zafar might accompany her. Talking about the contestants, many TV stars’ names have already popped up in the running to be the contestants. Now it is suggested that Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya and Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri might also become a part of the show with their respective exes.

This time Nach Baliye will have both ex-couple and current-couples participating in the show. For the real life couples, names like Prince Narula - Yuvika Chaudhary, Vindoo Dara Singh, and Dina Umarova, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira have popped up. On the other hand, in the list of ex-couple, celebrities like Urvashi Dholaika - Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli - Vishal Aaditya Singh, Pearl V Puri with ex Hiba Nawab, Shraddha Arya with Alam Makkar might be seen together in the show. For the unversed, Pearl Puri and Hiba were dating when they were working together on Meri Saasu Maa. A report in TOI suggests that the two are trying to make dates for the dance reality show.

The first promo of Salman Khan’s dance reality show is already out. In the promo video, it shows the silhoutte figures of celebrity couples dancing on the theme song. Though, the Nach Baliye anthem has been kept the same but revamped a bit to go with the current taste. While sharing the video, the channel wrote, "Guess what's the next happening thing!!! #NachBaliye9!! Stay tuned for more! #New #NewPromo #NewPost#DanceShow #Dance'

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page