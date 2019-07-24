Image Source : INSTAGRAM Disha Patani lost her memory for 6 months due to head injury- Here's how

Disha Patani, who is known for her works in Bharat as a Trapeze artist, Baaghi 2 and more, is also known for being a pro-fitness actress. She is one among the fittest actresses of Bollywood, who is often seen working out dedicatedly. Disha Patani has been in news, for breaking-up with Tiger Shroff and still showing up together for dinner dates. However, Disha recently made a shocking revelation while talking to Mid-Day. She said that she has lost her memory for 6 months and she couldn't remember anything.

Disha said, “I lost six months of my life because I couldn't remember anything.” She kept on adding, “When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week. MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. Only when you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere.”

Disha Patani often uploads her work-out videos and MMA training on her Instagram account. She promotes the video of staying fit. She has suffered through various injuries in order to do her stunts properly and with grace. In fact, she could be seen in various action scenes too. About her head injury, she got hit on the concrete floor and hurt her head. As a result, she lost her memory for 6 months.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Bharat, opposite Salman Khan. Her song Slow Motion has been one of the most famous songs of the year so far and she looked absolutely stunning in a Yellow saree. She will be next seen in Malang, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, directed by Mohit Suri. Malang is scheduled to release in 2020 on Valentine's Day.

