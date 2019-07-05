Image Source : INSTAGRAM Can you guess who pays the bill when Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani go for dinner dates?

Student of the Year 2 actor Tiger Shroff and Slow-Motion fame Disha Patani are often spotted together on dinner dates and casual outings. Though the couple never accepted to be in a relationship, their bond is no less than the soul mates. They both are rumoured to be in a relationship; however, both have maintained their calm and never speak on this sensitive issue. So, now wherever the couple dines, paps find their way. Tiger Shroff recently answered the toughest question! On being asked who pays the bill out of Disha Patani and him, Tiger Shroff had a convincing answer.

The actor said, since those are their friendly dinner dates, they both pay the bill turn wise. he also said that initially only he used to pay the bills but gradually they came to this mutual conclusion of paying it turn by turn. Yet he concluded saying that it's usually him who insists to pay but Disha Patani does not like this practice. He said, " We take turns. Most of the time I do it, of course, but she doesn’t like it when I pay all the time. So, we take turns, but most of the time it’s me.”

Once Disha Patani was asked if they two are in a relationship, the actress claimed that since Tiger is very shy, she is trying hard to impress him. However, the two never accepted their relationship status out in open.

Tiger Shroff was seen encouraging and supporting Disha Patani for her role in Salman Khan's starrer Bharat. He shared and reshared the posts to express his joy and pride.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Student of the Year 2 opposite Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. However, the movie failed to impress the audience, Tiger's performance was appreciated in the movie. He will be next seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Disha Patani, on the other hand, was seen as trapeze artist Radha in Bharat, opposite Salman Khan. She will be next seen in Malang, directed by Mohit Suri.