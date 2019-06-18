Image Source : TWITTER Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra unveils her wax statue at Madame Tussauds in UK

Global icon Priyanka Chopra completed her presence at the famous wax museums across the four continents as she unveiled her first wax figure at Madame Tussauds London on Tuesday. The Quantico actress was in close association with the Madame Tussauds' team after a private sitting that took place at her New York apartment.

"Fans have been waiting to see the hotly-anticipated London arrival since the first figure was revealed earlier this year in Priyanka's adopted hometown of New York. Madame Tussauds London joins its sister sites in Sydney and Asia in unveiling their figures to long-awaiting fans," the museum said in a statement.

Styled to match the actress' appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, Priyanka’s figure will stand out in its exquisite gold sequin gown by Ralph Lauren. The only update to the look is the addition of replica diamond wedding and engagement rings in a nod to her newly-wed status with American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas.

"I love London, it has such an energy and spirit to it. Working with Madame Tussauds London's team has been so much fun. It's incredible to think that my fans can now meet my figure in one of my favourite cities in the world," the 36-year-old actress said.

Visitors to Madame Tussauds London will find the actress in the attraction's "Party" area, where they can sip their drink of choice alongside Priyanka and her fellow A-Listers at the Tussauds Bar. Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said, "Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an obvious choice as the latest addition to our star-studded line-up.

"We welcome guests from around the globe each year and we've seen Priyanka's fan base continue to grow worldwide. It's been an honor to work with Priyanka and we’re sure fans will be excited to meet her new figure at Madame Tussauds London."

