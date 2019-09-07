Bollywood celebrities protests brutal nilgai killing in Bihar

Bollywood stars are protesting against the cruel act of a nilgai being buried alive in Bihar a couple of days ago. A disturbing video of the act has been doing the rounds on social media, showing how a nilgai is being mercilessly pushed into a pit and covered with earth with a JCB machine.

"Heartless inhumane b.......... whoever behind this decision. hope karma gets back doublefold," Raveena Tandon reacted on Twitter.

Esha Gupta took to Instagram to share the video and her views: "Trust me, even I don't want to see this, but we can't turn a blind eye towards cruelty."

As per reports, nilgais are being killed by farmers in Bihar's Vaishali district because they have been allegedly damaging crops. It is being reported that the government has ordered the killing of 300 nilgais in the state. A lot of nilgais have also been allegedly shot by the forest department.

The particular nilgai filmed in the video was first shot and then pushed into the pit.

Cruelty towards animals is, unfortunately, turning into a regular incident in India. Another ruthless incident happened to a stray dog. Recent reports suggest a Hyderabad school watchman tied a stray dog to his two-wheeler and dragged it for about a kilometre. The video has gone viral on social media.

Reacting to a tweet on the same by Sachin Bangera, Director of Celebrity and Public Relations, PETA India, actress Pooja Bhatt tweeted, "Fire this person? No. That's certainly no cure to this sick mindset. He will do this to a child next. Majority of people who abuse animals end up abusing human beings as well. This needs to be taken up by the highest authorities. Action must be taken by the police."

Dogs seem to be the most common target of cruelty towards animals. Recently, a stray dog was beaten mercilessly by the security guards of a building in Mumbai. The dog was beaten with iron rods after it tried to take shelter in the building as it was raining heavily.

