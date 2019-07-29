Stray dog mercilessly beaten to death in Mumbai society, Sonam Kapoor voices concern

Stray dog mercilessly beaten to death in Mumbai

A stray dog was mercilessly beaten up for taking shelter in a building in Mumbai's Worli due to heavy rains. The incident was brought to light by actor Sonam Kapoor who posted a video on her Instagram profile.

Known for her animal advocacy rights, Sonam narrated the entire incident as it was recorded in a CCTV.

"Please help! An FIR has been registered with the Worli Police Station by Bombay Animal Rights on 27/7/19 as Nishank had stopped responding to all our calls. All videos and evidence available and provided to the police. We need help for this pup fom our animal welfare community", she wrote on Instagram.

The ghastly crime was ordered by a resident on the second floor of Turf View building in Nehru Planetarium on July 24. Mr. Bhatia instructed the watchman to thrash the dog so that no other animal dared to enter the building premises.

Acting on Bhatia's instructions, the watchman beat up the dog ruthlessly, leaving it to suffer in the society's compound.

The video soon went viral on social media.

Bombay Animal Rights on July 27 lodged an FIR with the Worli police against the two accused, Mr Bhatia and the security guard of the building, under IPC sections 429 and 34. However, the two were granted bail immediately.

The Bombay Animal Rights has urged people to gather at the Turf View building on Tuesday to stage a protest against animal cruelty.

"As people who care for animals...we are their voice...we are all gathering at Turf View building this Tuesday 30th July at 7pm to speak out against these cruel people. Please bring your banners to tell Mr Bhatia and the building security that what they have done will not be tolerated and is totally unforgivable. Please gather all on Tuesday on behalf of the voiceless...'" the group said.

John Abraham and Anushka Sharma too condemned the incident.