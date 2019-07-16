Bipasha Basu gave styling tips to Erica Fernandes to play on-screen wife of hubby Karan Singh Grover?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bipasha Basu gave styling tips to Erica Fernandes to play the on-screen wife of hubby Karan Singh Grover?

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 has been hitting the TRP charts ever since Bipasha Basu's husband, Karan Singh Grover is acing the role of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj which was previously played by Ronit Roy in the original show. Recently, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is much in the news for the sudden twist and the series of events. Anurag Basu was supposed to get married to Prerna Sharma receiving the consent of the entire family. Mr. Bajaj, Komolika and Ronit conspired to trap Anurag and got him jailed. However, Mr. Bajaj played his tricks and insisted Prerna on marrying him st the cost of freeing Anurag from all the charges.

Helpless Prerna had no option but to submit to the wishes of Mr. Bajaj. She eventually agreed to ditch Anurag and got married to Mr. Bajaj. Now, according to the reports, Anurag will fake his death and will follow Prerna to Switzerland where Mr. Bajaj will be there by her side. Recently, the reports of Telly Chakkar suggests that Erica Fernandes' bridal look is inspired by Karan Singh Grover's real-life wife, Bipasha Basu. In fact, the reports suggest that Bipasha Basu helped Erica by sharing styling tips with her to look at the on-screen version of her own self.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu married in the year 2016. Bipasha Basu looked stunning as a Bengali bride. The makers of the show tried to give Erica Fernandes, the same Bengali bridal look as was carried by Bipasha Basu during her real wedding.