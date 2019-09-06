Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor go for wild safari in Kenya- Seen pics yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor go for wild safari in Kenya

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the cutest couples of the B-town. They are often spotted together on fancy dinner dates, vacations, parties and public appearances. Alia and Ranbir are currently vacationing in Kenya and exploring the wildlife. The couple takes some time off from their busy schedules to spend quality time together. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share the magic of mother Nature.

Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful picture from Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, captioning it as, " Morning is here, the day is new, perhaps this is where the light breaks through"

Another picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is circulating all around the internet. The couple is seen having fun while they are off to a wild safari in Kenya.

recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together at Ambani residence, for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The couple instantly grabbed all the attention for the level of comfort and love they showcased. Also, Alia Bhatt was looking uber glamorous in a tradition saree, as she walked with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji for the celebrations.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen space with beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's Brahamastra.

