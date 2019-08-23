Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav impress them with culinary skills, check pictures

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav impress them with culinary skills

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav Bhatia has not yet made his Bollywood debut but he enjoys a huge following on social media. From airport pictures to vacation videos, the star kid gets followed and praised for his charm. Just recently, proud mother Twinkle Khanna also added stars to Aarav’s popularity when she shared pictures of the food he cooked for his parents. Twinkle took to her Instagram to flaunt that her son has treated her with dinner and dessert and cooked them all by himself.

Twinkle Khanna wrote, “My teenager makes us dinner and dessert all by himself :) On the menu- mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate soufflé #proudmama” In the pictures, one can see beautifully presented dinner that looked delicious. For the dessert, Aarav served chocolate souffle which looked uber yummy. Check out the pictures here-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s fans have been waiting for the day when the superstar will introduce his son to the movies. Talking about Aarav’s big Bollywood debut, Akshay earlier told TOI, “He is too young and currently, he is interested only in his studies. I’m not aware if he will get into the industry. I’m not pushing him. Today’s children have a mind of their own. My son is no different. Once he wraps up his studies here in Mumbai, he wants to go to a school in London, which he has already selected. I let my kids be the way they want to be.”

Akshay further said, “With my son, my job is simple. I let him do whatever he wants. If he feels a particular school is good for him, he checks out its website, fills the form and completes the formalities by himself. My job is to sign as a guardian and just pay the money. It’s as simple as that. Not to forget, my wife, Tina, is also a fabulously responsible parent to both our kids”.

Well, it would be interesting to see how much of an actor Aarav is like his father Akshay Kumar or has he taken up the road to writing just like his mother Twinkle Khanna.

