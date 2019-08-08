Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav was scared of Vidya Balan for years. Actress reveals the reason

Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav was scared of Vidya Balan for years

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is undoubtedly one of the most talented divas in B-Town. Her performance as Manjulika in the film Bhool Bhulaiya is till date considered to be her best one. Not just her onscreen presence but her chemistry with Akshay Kumar also appealed to the audience. Now the two actors are all set to be seen together in the upcoming Bollywood film Mission Mangal. The star cast of the film is currently busy promoting Mission Mangal on various platforms. During a recent interview, actress Vidya Balan revealed that co-star Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav was scared of her for many years after watching her performance in Bhool Bhulaiya.

Vidya Balan revealed that her character Manjulike gave her a standing in the industry and to date, people love her performance in the film. She said, "Really, it's amazing because across the board, people come to me. Some people don't even know my name, they know me as Manjulika." To this her co-star Akshay Kumar added that sin son Aarav calls her by her character name Manjulika. Adding to this Vidya Balan revealed, "Twinkle (Khanna) had told me this once. Aarav was playing the song and dancing to it. In between, he remembered me and went running to her because he was scared." She added that the star kid has been scared of her for years.

Vidya Balan herself feels that her performance in the 2007 hit film was her best. Earlier this year during the press conference of an award show, Vidya Balan even showed her sadness of not bagging even a nomination for her role of Manjulika when the film released. She said, "I remember I wasn't nominated for my performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa at the award ceremonies. At that time, I really felt sad because everybody was saying that I had performed really well in the film, but no one nominated me for that film. I remember I was bit shocked after that but I think it's a part of life."

On the related note, the makers are all set to bring back the magic of Bhool Bhulaiya with its sequel. It is said that Bhool Bhulaiya 2 will feature a gen-next star like Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkummar Rao. Talking about the actress, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s names have surfaced to be the contender of the leading lady for the sequel.

