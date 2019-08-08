Mission Mangal New Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and others teach not to give up

Mission Mangal New Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and others teach how not to give up

Mission Mangal makers released a new trailer of the much-awaited space mission film on August 8th. The trailer shows Akshay Kumar in the character of senior scientist along with his team including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Josi and Kirti Kulhari working on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). The trailer targets at how after failure one should not give up and strive hard to succeed.

The trailer of Jagan Shakti directorial film came out today. Have a look:

Before the second trailer of the film was released, Akshay, Vidya, and Taapsee took to their social media handles to share poster showing their characters. Akshay captioned the same as, "Meet Rakesh Dhawan- A bachelor of science who believes there's no science without experiment.” Vidya wrote, "Presenting to you Tara Shinde- A scientist whose home game is unparalleled."

Check out all the posters here:

Previously in an interview, Akshay revealed Mission Mangal is a film which he has done for his daughter. He said, “Mission Mangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars.”

The film is directed by South filmmaker Jagan Shakti and produced by Fox Star Studios and Cape Of Good Films in collaboration with R Balki. It is all set to release on August 15 this year and will clash with John Abraham's Batla House and Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho at the box office.

