Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F wraps up Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, shares BTS pictures

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F wraps up Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Bollywood film Jawaani Jaaneman. The star kid was shooting for the film in London along with the entire star cast for the path couple of months. She frequently gave her followers a sneak peek into her shooting life through various pictures and videos on social media. Now that she has wrapped up the shoot of her debut film, Alaia took to her Instagram to extend her gratitude towards the director as well her co-stars and said, "Gratitude and excitement is all I feel. It's a wrap for me on 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. Thank you, thank you, thank you! I couldn't have asked for anything more."

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F shares BTS pictures from Jawaani Jaaneman sets

Alaia also shared a number of behind the scenes pictures from the sets of Jawaani Jaaneman in her post. In a few pictures, Alaia can be seen looking at her shot on the screen. In another picture she is seen with the director Nitin Kakkar and co-star Saif Ali Khan. Check out all the pictures here-

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F shares BTS pictures from Jawaani Jaaneman sets

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F shares BTS pictures from Jawaani Jaaneman sets

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F shares BTS pictures from Jawaani Jaaneman sets

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F shares BTS pictures from Jawaani Jaaneman sets

Alaia F will be seen playing the role of Saif Ali Khan’s accidental daughter in the film Jawaani Jaaneman. Talking about Saif and Tabu’s character in the film, director Nitin Kakkar earlier said, “You will see Saif in a never seen before avatar. And Tabu too will be seen differently. They are wonderful people to work with. It is a pleasure to work with them. It has been a great experience for me." While Tabu will be seen in a cameo in the film, the two ator have reunited after two decades for a Bollywood film.

The coming of age comedy film will revolve around the relationship of an accidental father Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Alaia F and how they develop a bond with each other. While it is not confirmed that Tabu will play Alaia’s mother or not in the film, it is said that she plays the role of a free-spirited woman in the film. Talking about her role, Tabu told Mumbai Mirror, "More than being anybody's mother or sister, it is a character. I like the way my track has been conceptualised, there's a correct balance of humour, but I don't want to say more. We want it to come as a surprise."

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F with Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and director Nitin Kakkar

Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Saif's production house Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. The film will hit the screens on November 29.

Also read:

Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan likely to reunite for Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha

Tabu’s first look from Jawaani Janeman starring Saif Ali Khan takes over the internet

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page