  5. Rishi Kapoor praises Sara Ali Khan for carrying her luggage trolley at airport

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport carrying her own luggage. People on social media were in awe of the Simmba actress and now veteran actor Rishi Kapoor too has praised her for her action.

New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2019 23:33 IST
Actress Sara Ali Khan knows how to win everyone’s hearts by her acting, talks, looks and her gestures. She was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport gate where she was seen carrying a trolley full of her luggage. Everyone on the internet including Rishi Kapoor went in awe of the actress who did her work on her own. The veteran actor who is quite active on social media praised the star kid on his Twitter handle.

Not just Sara carried her stuff, she even greeted shutterbugs waiting for her as she was seen smiling and saying and greeting them by saying, "Main theek hoon... aap kaise ho?" Have a look at the actress's cute gesture here:

Rishi Kapoor tweeted, “Wonderful Sara. You set examples how celebrities should behave at the airport. No harm at all tugging your own baggage, no chamchas to receive and the icing on the cake, no dark glasses or an airport look. You show confidence with no insecurities. Atta girl!” 

Check out:

Talking about professional front, she made her Bollywood debut through Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput later which she gave a hit in the form of Simmba starring Ranveer Singh in lead role opposite her. She has completed the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film which happens to be a remake of 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. She will be paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film.

