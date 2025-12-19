Nagpur: Three workers killed as tower collapses at Avada solar plant in Butibori industrial area | Video Nagpur building collapse: Firefighters and ambulances sped to the site moments after the 4 pm distress call, battling through dust clouds to free trapped workers with cutters and cranes. Police cleared the premises for safety, sealing off the area for probes.

A deadly collapse of a construction tower at Avada Company's solar energy facility in Nagpur's Butibori industrial area claimed three workers' lives and left seven others seriously injured on Friday (December 19), highlighting grave safety concerns at the site.

Shocking collapse during construction

The incident unfolded at Avada Company, a manufacturer of solar panels and batteries, in the bustling Butibori industrial zone. A towering structure under construction suddenly gave way, crushing workers beneath tons of debris. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud crash followed by screams as the metal framework toppled without warning. Three labourers died on the spot, while seven others sustained critical injuries. Among the injured, three are battling for life in the ICU, and four are receiving treatment in general wards at nearby Maya Hospital.

Swift emergency response

Fire brigade teams and ambulances rushed to the scene shortly after the 4:00 pm alert. Firefighters worked tirelessly to extricate trapped workers from the wreckage, using cutting tools and cranes amid clouds of dust. Police evacuated the entire premises to secure the area and prevent further risks, cordoning off the site for investigation. Rescue operations wrapped up after hours of intense efforts, with all injured workers transported to Maya Hospital for urgent care. Medical staff described the conditions of the ICU patients as precarious but stable.

Safety questions arise

Avada Company specialises in producing solar energy plates and batteries, contributing to India's renewable energy push. The accident has raised alarms about construction safety protocols at industrial sites, especially in high-risk zones like Butibori. Authorities have launched a probe to determine the cause, whether structural failure, poor materials, or negligence, and are questioning site supervisors. No official statement from the company has been released yet, but local officials assure a thorough inquiry to ensure justice for the victims' families.