Nature's fury on display as lightning hits Burj Khalifa, Dubai crown prince captures rare moment | WATCH A dramatic video of lightning striking the Burj Khalifa during heavy rain has gone viral after being shared by Dubai's Crown Prince. The incident occurred amid severe weather triggered by the 'Al Bashayer' low-pressure system. Social media users were left stunned by the rare and powerful sight.

Dubai:

A visually stunning video showing lightning striking the Burj Khalifa during a heavy rainstorm has taken social media by storm after being shared by Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The astonishing clip captures a powerful lightning bolt hitting the world's tallest building, leaving viewers across the globe in awe.

Sheikh Hamdan posted the video on Instagram with a simple caption, "Dubai", accompanied by cloud with rain and high-voltage emojis. The post quickly went viral, drawing millions of views and reactions as users marvelled at the rare and intense natural spectacle.

WATCH THE VISUALS HERE:

Stormy weather grips the UAE

The incident occurred amid unstable weather conditions across the United Arab Emirates. According to local media reports, the National Centre of Meteorology issued alerts for rain, thunder, lightning and hail in several regions of the country. The weather department confirmed that the UAE entered the peak phase of the 'Al Bashayer' low-pressure system on December 18. This system brought heavy rainfall and storm warnings, setting the stage for the dramatic lightning strike seen in the viral video.

Social media reacts to rare sight

The footage was widely shared across platforms, with many users calling it a once-in-a-lifetime moment. Several viewers highlighted how the lightning bolt appeared to directly connect with the iconic skyscraper, emphasising both the scale of the storm and the Burj Khalifa’s towering presence.

World's tallest tower in the spotlight

Standing at 829.8 metres, the Burj Khalifa is the world's tallest freestanding structure and boasts the highest occupied floor on the planet. Its unmatched height often makes it a focal point during extreme weather events, but such a clear and dramatic lightning strike remains a rare visual.

