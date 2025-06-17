'Civic Sense? RIP': Burj Khalifa becomes a Bollywood dance floor as tourists groove to 'Chogada' song | Watch A viral video of tourists dancing to Bollywood's "Chogada" on Dubai's Burj Khalifa has sparked debate on civic sense and appropriate behavior in public spaces. Critics argue that enjoyment should not come at the expense of others' comfort or defiance of local norms.

New Delhi:

A recent video featuring a group of tourists enthusiastically dancing to the Bollywood hit "Chogada" atop Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa has ignited a firestorm of debate online, raising uncomfortable questions about civic sense and appropriate behaviour in public spaces.

Posted on Instagram by Dubai content creator @the_walking_lens_ on June 15, 2025, the now-viral video shows a group, dressed in similar attire, happily performing what appears to be a Garba routine on the viewing deck of the world's tallest building. While their smiles and synchronised moves might suggest harmless fun, the internet's reaction has been anything but. With over 900 likes and a cascade of comments, the video has become a lightning rod for criticism, with many decrying the group's actions as a blatant disregard for others and a serious lapse in civic etiquette.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The warranted backlash was swift and glaring. Users were quick to point out that while enjoyment is certainly a part of travel, it should never come at the expense of others' comfort or in defiance of local norms. As one user aptly put it, "Why is this glorified? We must learn to respect the sanctity of public places." This sentiment was echoed by @youniq_makeovers, who minced no words, stating, "Pathetic civil sense. Being so ignorant about the surroundings that it doesn’t matter if people are around."

