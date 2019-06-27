Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s road trip picture with kids Nysa and Yug will give you 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' feels

The Devgns are finally out for a road trip! One of the most compatible couples of the industry Ajay Devgn and Kajol are every now and then are photographed with their two kids, Naysa and Yug during a vacation. Yet again the family has headed out for a trip and the actress has even shared a picture from the mountains. She shared a family picture on her Instagram handle where everyone can be seen standing against their car with a picturesque background.

Kajol in the picture can be seen twinning with husband Ajay as she wore a blue jumpsuit while their kids were seen in a casual avatar. The actress captioned the image as, "Grumbles, rumbles and potato chips....... road trip. Finally!" As soon as she posted the picture, the fans went gaga over the same. The picture as of now has got more than three lakh likes on the photo blogging site. Check it out:

Kajol, in an interview to PTI opened about parenting ad revealed that she is a Hitler mom while Ajay is a good cop. She said, "I'm a Hitler mother... I'm a bad cop, Ajay's a good cop... But the percentage of the good cop has dropped in him. He has realized that it is necessary to be a bad cop sometimes. That he can't always look at the mother to say 'no'. I'm 30 percent bad cop, 70 per cent good cop."

Further on parenting, she said, "It's a very much a hands-on job... You have to do an internship with a child... You have to know that you will make mistakes and that others will make mistakes. You'll have to forgive them and yourself. It is one of the most rewarding jobs... To see your children growing up to become good human beings."

Talking about work front, Kajol was last seen in Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela while Ajay’s last release was Akiv Ali's De De Pyaar De. The couple will soon be making their comeback on the screen through the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which happens to be Om Raut's historical drama. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

