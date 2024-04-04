Video from Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana goes viral on social media, magnanimous set revealed | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Video from Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana set goes viral

These days Ranbir Kapoor is in discussion about his upcoming film 'Ramayana'. The shooting of the film has started this week. Every day a photo or video from Kapoor's set is garnering attention on social media. For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing Lord Ram in the film, while Bawal and Dangal's famed director Nitesh Tiwari is the director of this film.

The set of the film is said to be worth Rs 11 crore

The film 'Ramayana' is being shot on a large scale. In such a situation, it is obvious that the set of the film will also be very big and expensive. The video of the set of Ramayana is becoming increasingly viral on social media. According to media reports, its cost is Rs 11 crore. Seems like a lot of hard work is been put into the sets to show Ayodhya in the film. The video which is going viral on social media has been shared by a member of the film's team. The set of Ayodhya can be seen in the video, which looks very huge. Traditional artwork is also visible on the pillars seen in the video. Apart from this, the crew members of the film are also seen carrying cameras and other equipment in the video.

Another trilogy featuring Ranbir Kapoor

If media reports are to be believed then Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is being made in three parts. After the video of the set was released, speculations are being made that Ayodhya will be shown prominently in the first part. The story of the first part revolves around Ram's birthplace and early life. If it's true then, after Brahmastra this will be the second trilogy featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir will play an opposite character from 'Animal'

Ramayana is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Before this, he has made successful films like Dangal and Chhalaang. Ranbir Kapoor was earlier seen in Animal. In this film, he played the role of a toxic man. Ranbir is now going to play a gentle character, the complete opposite of Animal. No update has come yet regarding the release date of the film.

