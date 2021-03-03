Varun Dhawan turns 'bhediya', Ayushmann Khurrana's hilarious reaction will leave you in splits

Image Source : INSTA/VARUN DHAWAN, AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to star in horror film 'Bhediya'. Stepping into his character, the actor shared a quirky video on Wednesday in which he can be seen climbing down an airplane and howling like a wolf. Seemingly hinting at the beginning of his new film, he captioned the video with the film's title, Bhediya.

Minutes after Dhawan shared the video on his verified social media accounts, actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a hilarious comment on his post. "Bhediya re bhediya re mera dil chura ke layi jaaa," he commented. Actor Arjun Kapoor too dropped a laughing emoji.

'Bhediya' is said to be part of Producer Dinesh Vijan's 'horror universe' and stars Kriti Sanon opposite Dhawan. The supernatural film is being directed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Last month, addressing the popular horror comedy film 'Stree' and upcoming film 'Roohi', Varun and Kriti announced the release date of the film along with the film's teaser. "#STREE aur #ROOHI ko #BHEDIYA ka pranaam. In cinemas on April 14, 2022," the Instagram announcement read.

While not much has been revealed about the film yet, the film's teaser showed the silhouette of a man turning into a werewolf.

Apart from Bhediya, Dhawan looks forward to 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The Raj Mehta film will narrate the story of two couples.

Sanon, on the other hand, would be seen in films like 'Mimi' and 'Bachchan Pandey'.