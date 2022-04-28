Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 Release: Where to Watch, Trailer, Review, Box Office, Posters, free HD download

Tiger Shroff's much-awaited film 'Heropanti 2' is all set to hit the theatres on April 29 alongside Ajay Devgn and Big B starrer 'Runway 32.' Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film happens to be the sequel to the popular 2014 film 'Heropanti' featuring Kriti Sanon opposite the Bollywood actor. The action-thriller ever since its trailer release has become the talk of the town. Considering the popularity of the original film, it is expected that 'Heropanti 2' will do well at the box office. Not only this but advance booking of the tickets has already started taking place. Also starring Tara Sutaria in the lead, the film will have Tiger playing the role of Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world. Just in case, you are planning to watch Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2,'' know where to watch it, the release date, how to download it in HD, movie review and other details here.

What is Heropanti 2 Movie Release Date?

April 29, 2022

Where to book Heropanti 2 movie tickets?

You can book Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM since the film has released in theatres.

Who is the Director of Heropanti 2?

Ahmed Khan

Who are the producers of Heropanti 2 movie?

Heropanti 2 producers are Sajid Nadiadwala, Qaisar Bukhsh, Pramod Kumar

Who is the writer of Heropanti 2 movie 2022?

Rajat Arora

What is the star cast of Heropanti 2 movie?

Tiger Shroff as Babloo

Tara Sutaria as Inaaya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Laila

Zakir Hussain

Amrita Singh

Kriti Sanon (Item Number)

What is the running time of Heropanti 2?

2 hours 15 minutes

Who are the Music Directors of Heropanti 2 movie?

Heropanti 2 soundtrack has been earning much applause from the audience. The soothing songs have already topped everyone's playlists. The music of the film is composed by A. R. Rahman.

What is the cost of Heropanti 2 movie?

The makers have not given any official statement about the budget of Heropanti 2.

How can I see Heropanti 2 Movie Trailer?

You can watch Heropanti 2 movie trailer on the official YouTube channel of Nadiadwala Grandson.

Where to download Heropanti 2 movie online?

You can download Heropanti 2 movie only after it is available on any OTT platform. You can take the paid subscriptions and watch on the OTT platform in HD.

Where can I check the review of Heropanti 2 movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage of the Heropanti 2 movie review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

Heropanti 2: HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers

Heropanti 2 Songs: