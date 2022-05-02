Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IMSAHIL0143 'Heropanti 2' box office collection shows no growth on Sunday while Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34' remains stable

'Heropanti 2' starring Tiger Shroff released on Friday alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Runway 34.' The excitement for the two projects started even before their release because of the success of Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2.' It was being expected that they will face tough competition from the regional film which surely did happen. Despite the fact that it has been days since the release of Prashanth Neel directorial, the box office figures on Sunday were in double digits than the remaining two. It is being expected that KGF 2 will rake in around ₹ 11.25 Crs. Speaking about Heropanti 2, the figures could go up to ₹ 4.25 Crs while Runway 34 is expected to collect ₹ 7.25 Crs.

A report in BoxOfficeIndia said, "Heropanti 2 may not show much growth on Sunday as more of these block bookings go out of the picture. the two day business of the film 11 crore nett which is far too low." While for Runway 32, the portal added, "Runway 34 managed to show some good growth of around 50% on Saturday but with such a low starting point it probably needed more. Runway needs to show another good upturn on Sunday if it is to have any chenac to get some benefit of the Eid period. The film should go ahead of Heropanti 2 today."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh while sharing the collections of KGF 2 wrote, "#KGF2 continues its dominance... Metros and mass circuits fly high on [third] Sat, a trend that will reflect today [third Sun] as well as during #Eid holidays... Target ₹ 400 cr is within reach... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 360.31 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release 'Baaghi 3'. Apart from Tiger, 'Heropanti 2' also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The film will hit theatres on April 29.

While for 'Runway 34,' it is inspired by true events and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar. Produced and directed by Ajay Devgn, the film arrived in theatres on April 29.