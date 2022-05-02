Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SIDKANNAN 'KGF Chapter 2' Box Office Collection: Will Eid long weekend work wonders for Yash starrer?

'KGF: Chapter 2' did at the box office in the first two days what a major original Hindi film takes four to seven days to match -- that is, touch the Rs 100-crore mark. The film starring superstar Yash has been in the discussion ever since its inception. The figures at the box office have been surprising and have been leaving the fans impressed. Not only this but the regional film has become people's favourite which is clear from what Prashanth Neel's directorial did to Jersey and is doing the same with 'Runway 34' and 'Heropanti 2.' However, Sunday evening collections are important for any film, especially one that is looking at an Eid holiday. They indicate a pickup in audience interest in the film and the strong possibility of higher footfalls in the coming days.

Speaking about how much the film earned, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and tweeted how much the film raked in during this weekend. He wrote, "#KGF2 remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite two new titles taking away a chunk of screens, shows and footfalls... Should cross #Dangal during #Eid holidays... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr. Total: ₹ 369.58 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

Have a look:

According to a report in Box Office India, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is looking out to shoot at the 400 crore nett mark and this could happen during the Eid period. The report stated, "There will be a huge jumps over the weekend and the weekdays can do very well due to the Eid period. Normally you would be looking at a 25-30 crore nett week with this sort of third Friday but because of Eid and the new releases not doing as well as they should it is likely that KGF 2 can go much higher than 30 crore nett and maybe even towards 40 crore nett."

Here're the collections of 'KGF Chapter 2':

Week One:

Friday - 11,25,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 18,00,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 22,00,00,000 apprx

Monday - 7,75,00,000 apprx

Tuesday- 7,00,00,000 apprs

Wednesday - 6,25,00,000 apprx

Thursday - 5,50,00,000 apprx

Second Week

Friday - 4,00,00,000 apprx

In more good news for its makers, KGF 2 has emerged as the third highest-grossing Hindi movie in India with its collections overtaking the lifetime earnings of the super hits 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'PK', and 'Sanju'.

KGF-Chapter 2 released with a bang on April 14, recording the highest opening day collections. It continued its winning run as the Hindi movie to register the highest earnings on the opening weekend, and opening week. It also became the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 250 crore nett mark.