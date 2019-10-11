The Sky Is Pink Box Office Prediction: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar’s film to challenge Hrithik Roshan’s War

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink box office prediction

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink has created quite a buzz among the viewers. From PeeCee’s return to Bollywood after three years to a standing ovation at TIFF, the film has been in the limelight for various reasons. On October 11, today, it has finally hit the theaters and it won’t be wrong to say that fans are flooding the theaters with their families.

While The Sky Is PInk has a solo release, it will be facing a big challenge at the box office by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s mass entertainer War. The film that released on October 2nd has already crossed the Rs 200 cr mark in just seven days and still going strong. According to the Bollywood trade analyst, PeeCee’s film will do a decent business on its opening day and will probably rake in Rs 4-5 crore total at the box office.

Trade Analyst Girish Johar states that since the film has a positive buzz around it, the opening day numbers will be good. However, he believes that the film will lock its fate with good word of mouth. He also reveals that Hrithik and Tiger’s War will affect the box office performance of The Sky Is Pink but since both films belong to a very different genre, it is a win-win for viewers.

On a related note, The Sky Is Pink is based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a Pulmonary fibrosis. Played by Zaira Wasim in the film, the story is told through her lens and focuses on how the family fights together and celebrates life as well as death. It also stars Rohit Saraf and is directed by Shonali Bose.

