The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 5: Sudipto Sen-Adah Sharma's film on steady pace; crosses Rs 50 cr

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 5: Director Sudipto Sen's controversial film has been under the radar even before it hits the theatre on May 5. The film registered the highest-ever collection of nearly Rs 16 crore on Sunday, May 7 but witness a slight drop on its first Monday, yet managed to collect in double digits. Despite controversies, mixed reviews, bans and boycott, the film is having a successful run at the box office and crossed 50 crores on Day 5 (May 09). While the film has received support from many, some have accused it of being propaganda and called for a ban.

The Kerala Story Box Office Report

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has imposed a ban on the film, citing concerns about maintaining peace and preventing potential crimes and violence. However, trade reports suggest, "The film is on a run in Mumbai, Central India, UP, Bihar and Bangalore is also outstanding." As per the early estimates, Adah Sharma starrer shows a growth of around 10 per cent over Monday's collection and minted Rs 11 crore. Now, the total collection of The Kerala Story stands at approx Rs 56.72 crore in 5 days.

"The film will not have collections from West Bengal but all this does is build more intrigue with the audience and the fear other states may ban brings more people to the theatres. The film is basically unstoppable and could go anywhere from here," said Box Office India.

About The Kerala Story

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

