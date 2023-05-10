Kantara 2 Update: Rishab Shetty's film script finalised, official announcement to be made soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kantara 2 Update

Kantara 2 Update: The script of Rishab Shetty's film has been finalised and an official announcement will be made shortly, confirmed sources close to the director and lead actor of the pan-India superhit movie. Hombale Films which produced 'Kantara' had announced the production of the sequel during the celebration of 100 days of the film. The script work was taken up in the month of March.

The team had given final touches to the script for the film's sequel and producer Vijay Kiragandur and Rishab Shetty are happy about the same, sources said.

The news has spread in the industry and the fans of the movie are eagerly awaiting the release of the film.

Sources close to Rishab Shetty said that the film's team is hunting locations despite the rains. If everything goes well, the film will go to the floors in June, sources stated.

Kantara screened at UN

One of the most successful movies of 2022, Kantara was screened at the United Nations and Rishab Shetty shared the pictures from the screening. On March 16, last year, Rishab submitted an oral statement at the UN as a representative of ECO FAWN, a conservation non-profit from India. According to a tweet by the Centre for Global Affairs and Public Policy (CGAPP). Rishab joined the UN diplomats for a private dinner, reports state.

Sharing the photos on his Twitter handle, Rishab wrote, "Proud to represent ECO FAWN in submitting Oral Statement at UNHRC. The significance in the promotion of cultural rights of forest dwellers and protection of forests in Kantara is deciphered at the international forum."

About Kantara

Written and directed by Rishab, the period action thriller received an overwhelming response upon its release in theatres on September 30. Reportedly mounted on a meager budget of Rs 16 crore, the movie has earned over Rs 500 crore worldwide at the box office.

The story of Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film also features Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles.

