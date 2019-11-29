Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey to romance in Aanand L Rai's next

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey will share screen space for the first time

It is over-fresh pairing for Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai's next co-production. Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey have collaborated for the first time to bring romantic-thriller on screen. Directed by Hasee Toh Phasee fame Vinil Mathew, the yet-untitled film will be shot in North. However, locations haven't been finalised yet.

“The makers thought a fresh pair would work in the film’s favour as it will keep the mystery element intact since there will be no preconceived notions about them as a couple, a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror.

Taapsee has a couple of projects lined-up before she jumps to this one. She has Anubhav Sinha's Thappad which will release next year on Women's Day. She will also begin shooting for Anurag Kashyap's supernatural-thriller in December. By February end, 2020, she will kick-start Ronnie Screwvala's Rashmi Rocket.

On a related note, Vikrant, who is currently shooting for Ginni Weds Sunny in Uttarakhand, will next be seen in Chhapaak. The movie directed by Meghna Gulzar has Deepika Padukone playing an acid attack survivor. Chhapaak is scheduled to release on January 10. It seems Vikrant will start shooting for this thriller after Chhapaak release.