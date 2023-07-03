Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani's action thriller 'Yodha' release postponed again | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani starrer 'Yodha' has been postponed yet again. This action entertainer was scheduled to hit the screens in September this year but has been delayed by a few months. For the actioner, Sidharth is reuniting with Karan Johar, post the success of Shershaah. Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is set against the backdrop of an airplace hi-jack. The film was set to release on September 15, 2023, however, it has got a new release date, and will hit the big screens on 15th December now.

Yodha, which also stars Raashii Khanna is backed by Karan Johar’s production house. Dharma Productions took to their Instagram handle to officially announce the new release date of Yodha. "Re-fueled and Re-fueled and ready to soar! #YODHA - the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna in lead roles."

Speaking about the film, Sidharth had previously said in a statement, “As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them.” Yodha is a collaboration between Prime Video & Dharma Productions, in association with Mentor Disciple Films. Its produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

Apart from Yodha, Sidharth will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's directed Indian Police Force which is up for release this year on Amazon Prime. The series is said to be the web wing of Rohit's ambitious spy universe. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video, which will be the actors' first web series. The OTT series also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. Both titles are likely to be released in 2023. Sidharth is also in talks for Rowdy Rathore 2, but the conversations have fallen through for varied reasons.

