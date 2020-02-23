Image Source : TWITTER Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film continues to win hearts

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film Shubh Mangal Ziyada Saavdhan released on February 21 on the special occasion of Mahashivratri. The film, which achieved the feat of becoming the fourth biggest openers of 2020, went on to win hearts of the public on day 2 as well. he film is a social-romantic comedy film, which focuses on same-sex marriage.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweeted that Ayushman Khurana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opened on the first day with a good opening of Rs 10.55 crore. Now, fresh reports suggest that the film collected another Rs 10 crores on the second day taking its grand total box office collection to Rs 19.55 crore.

With this film, Ayushmann Khurrana has reunited with veteran actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Singh, after his 2018 blockbuster Badhaai Ho. Neena and Gajraj, who played the role of Ayushmann's parents in Badhaai Ho, is seen as his in-laws in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Jitender Kumar features as Aman Tripathi and Ayushmann as Kartik Singh. Apart from them, Manurishi Chaddha, Jitu K, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh will be seen in other significant roles.

