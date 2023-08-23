Sharman Joshi, Sharib Hashmi roped in for 'Ziddi Sanam'; film to go on floors next month

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sharib Hashmi (left) and Sharman Joshi (right)

Actors Sharman Joshi and Sharib Hashmi have been signed for the upcoming thriller flick titled 'Ziddi Sanam’. The film marks the directorial debut of Arvind Singh Rajpoot and will go on floors at the end of September 2023 and is looking for a release next year. The film also stars Aarya Babbar and Sonalika Diwajita in significant roles and has been written by Amjad Ali and Arvind Singh Rajpoot.

Check out its first poster:

Speaking on the occasion, Sharman Joshi said, “After a long time I have heard such a good thriller. I am looking forward to starting the shoot. It is something which I have not done and I am really excited to start shooting.”

Talking about the same, debutant director Arvind Rajpoot said the film is very close to his heart. ''I am honoured that Sharman has agreed to do the main role. He really liked the narration I gave him, and I am very excited to start shooting.”

The film has been produced by Shivam Aggarwal, Nishanta Kumar, and Arvind Singh Rajpoot, and co-produced by Sharad Rao under the banners Scinemasters Entertainment, B United, and RAW Entertainment.

Ziddi Sanam also marks the entry of Hollywood studio 16:14 Entertainment Inc in the Indian film industry. The studio earlier produced Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford-starrer ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and Chris Hemsworth-starrer ‘12 Strong’.

Sharman Joshi, Sharib Hashmi on work front

Sharman Joshi was last seen in the streaming show titled 'Kafas', which is an official adaption of the 2019 British mini-series Dark Money'. It also starred Mona Singh.

Sharib was most recently seen in the streaming film 'Tarla', a biopic based on Tarla Dalal's journey and legacy as an iconoclast during the early liberalisation period, empowering women through the art of cooking. The film also starred Huma Qureshi in the titular role.

