Khesari Lal Yadav buys swanky new SUV; these Bhojpuri stars too own many luxury vehicles

Khesari Lal Yadav, a popular star of the Bhojpuri film industry, recently brought home a brand new car, Land Rover Defender. The actor shared a post on social media, where he could be seen worshipping his car and thanking fans for the love. He has bought the latest model of the Land Rover Defender SUV. Reportedly, the price of the top model is around Rs 2.30 crore. Taking to his Instagram, Khesari shared a video where he could be seen celebrating with his wife and other family members. "Aap sabke pyar se badhkar toh kuch nahi hai mere liye, Aur aaj ye Car bhi aap logo ki wajah se hai #Thank you #loveyou #defender," he wrote.

This car runs at a top speed of 240 kilometers per hour. It can catch this speed in just 5 to 7 seconds. Apart from this, Khesari Lal Yadav also owns a Fortuner. Whose price is around Rs 30 lakh.

There are many other Bhojpuri actors who own expensive and luxurious vehicles:

Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh is known as powerstar in Bhojpuri industry. He is famous for his films and songs and he is also known as the most expensive star of Bhojpuri. Talking about Pawan's car collection, he has a Mercedes Benz GLE worth around 75 lakh to 85 lakh, a Toyota Fortuner which costs Rs 32 lakh. Pawan is also the owner of Mahindra Scorpio, whose price is said to be between 10 to 17 lakhs.

Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan has a large collection of luxury vehicles. He has many Royal vehicles from BMW to Mercedes Benz, Jaguar. He also owns a Toyota Crysta which costs around Rs 13.44 lakh.

Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari leads a luxurious life. He owns many luxury vehicles like Audi Q7, Innova, Fortuner, Honda City and Mercedes Benz.

Nirhua

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua also owns several cars like Range Rover and Fortuner.

