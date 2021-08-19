Sharmaji Ki Beti: Tahira Kashyap makes directorial debut with Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRA KASHYAP Sharmaji Ki Beti

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has announced her first directorial feature film 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'. It is said to be a warm and real peek into the lives of urban women, all with the common surname of Sharma. This relatable, multi-generational ensemble comedy-drama about the modern, middle-class female experience will be headlined by talents like Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. The film promises to resonate with Gen Z, Millennials and Boomers across the world, represented by the various 'Sharmas' in the film.

Talking about the film, Writer-Director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana says, “"Sharmaji Ki Beti is like an extension of my personality as it is inspired by a various incidents and characters I have met, experienced and observed in real life. It will always hold a very special place in my heart because it's the first script I ever wrote. I am thrilled that it is coming to life as my directorial debut venture in the feature film space. It is an amalgamation of emotions striking the perfect balance, with a happy, relatable, emotional and inspiring narrative. A big shoutout to the formidable cast and crew we've put together for this exciting journey, and to Applause and Ellipsis for continuing to believe in brave set-ups and subjects and giving new talent an opportunity."

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment echoed similar sentiments saying, “ Sharmaji Ki Beti is a charming, spirited tale that’s been written with an effusive affection for its characters and the worlds they inhabit. Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has emerged as a unique, prominent literary voice and her stories have always resonated with their sharp wit and striking attention to detail. We’re excited to present her feature directorial debut to the world and to partner with Ellipsis Entertainment in bringing this wonderful narrative to life.”

Managing Partners Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar from Ellipsis Entertainment added, “As magnets for promising new talent, we are delighted to now launch the incredibly accomplished Tahira Kashyap Khurrana as a feature director, having propelled top ad names like Ram Madhvani, Suresh Triveni and Aakash Bhatia to the front of the filmed entertainment space. We’re proud of what this special script has turned out to be and are delighted to partner with the folks at Applause on what is the beginning of a long-term relationship.”

Sharmaji Ki Beti has commenced filming this month in Mumbai and Chandigarh. A slice-of-life rollercoaster of aspirations, families, coming of age and heartbreak, Sharmaji Ki Beti may be a story of Sharmas, but it promises to strike a chord with people from all walks of life, being a story of mothers, daughters, partners, friends and ultimately, womanhood - the perfect antidote to the default male gaze that dominates popular cinema.