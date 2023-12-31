Shah Rukh Khan's Lutt Putt Gaya song from Dunki showcased in front of Eiffel Tower in Paris | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dunki fever in Paris

After Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans with another blockbuster, Dunki. The film is receiving rave reviews and has collected over Rs 350 crore domestically. Apart from the performances, the film's song Lutt Putt Gaya has landed on everyone's playlist. The song has already wooed SRK's international fans and now it has reached Paris, the Eiffel Tower, and the Arc De Triomphe.

Vans playing Dunki songs were spotted in front of these two well-known Parisian landmarks. The fans could be seen taking pictures of themselves with the Dunki poster on the van.

Earlier, Dunki became the first Bollywood film to be showcased in the grand hall of Le Grand Rex, Europe on Christmas Evening. A sea of fans was spotted outside the biggest cinema in Europe. About Dunki

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover in key roles. Written collectively by Abhijat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon, and Rajkumar Hirani, the film has been bankrolled by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

In a recent interview with ANI, Rajkumar Hirani hailed Shah Rukh Khan and called him a brave actor. He said, "You always want to make a movie with a meaningful and good story. Shah Rukh liked the story from the beginning. After doing action movies, as an actor, he also wanted to do something different and this is the reason he was very involved and happy about it. I also wanted to work with SRK for so long and, mere liye vo baat puri ho gayi, and finally we worked together and bahut maza aaya."

Replying to ANI's tweet, the filmmaker wrote, "And it's not about the Box Office Collections every time, we wanted to provide a great social message and luckily we are succeeded in this mission and also the film is doing very well on the BO, people are really liking and appreciating the film Dunki, I am very happy about it."

