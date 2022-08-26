Satyaprem Ki Katha release date: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film to hit theatres on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Satyaprem Ki Katha release date

Satyaprem Ki Katha release date: The most awaited film of Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures, Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has now finally locked a release date. Taking to Twitter, production house Nadiadwala Grandson wrote, "Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023."

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. Recently, On the occasion of Kiara's birthday, actor Kartik revealed that the name of their upcoming project 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been changed to Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film sparked controversy due to its title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu. Kartik and Kiara have earlier together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Last year, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

The title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read.

'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Kiara will be next seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Kartik, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023. Apart from that, he will be sharing the screen with Alaya F in 'Freddy'. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

-with ANI inputs

