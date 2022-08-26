Urfi Javed proves 'fashion is not defined by expensive clothes' as she styles actresses under Rs 10; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVED Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed has once again proved that she is capable of doing a lot when it comes to fashion. From experimenting with her clothes to even styling other people, Urfi has redefined the fashion game in India. Every day the Bigg Boss OTT fame steps out in unique and sultry outfits. There's hardly an element left on earth that Urfi hasn't used to make her outfit. From stones, glass, paper, plastic, rags, old clothes to coins and pins, Urfi has been able to make an outfit of these things. Recently, Urfi gave a stylish makeover under a budget to Ratnaa Sinha’s Middle Class Love actresses Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar.

She amped up their look by using a few basic things that are available in a middle-class home like safety pins and a sack.

Urfi took to Instagram and shared a video with the actresses. She captioned the post, "Had so much fun shooting, and styling these two pretty ladies @eishasingh and @kavyathapar20 All the best for your movie! I know you guys will rock it, just the way you rocked this middle-class look."

Take a look:

Sharing her experience Urfi said, "Fashion is not defined by expensive clothes. It is defined by how innovative you are and what you can make of simple and basic fabrics. I am a true middle class by heart and that is why I really connected with the film's trailer. I was excited to meet these fresh faces of Bollywood and style them up under Rs. 10 with things that exist in middle class homes. This is something that I am personally invested in and I had a great time brewing this middle class makeover. Kavya and Eisha too pulled off their outfits with utmost flair."

Urfi never fails to shock and surprise netizens with her interesting and distinctive apparels. Check out some of her most talked about looks below:

Talking about the film, Middle Class Love, the film stars Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh, Kavya Thapar and is directed by Ratnaa Sinha. The film is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios. Middle Class Love is all set to release on September 16, 2022.

