Sanjay Dutt shares Panipat look as Ahmad Shah Abdali; trailer to be out soon

Sanjay Dutt shares his Panipat look as Ahmad Shah Abdali, trailer to be out soon

The makers of the upcoming movie 'Panipat' dropped Sanjay Dutt’s first look as Ahmad Shah Abdali on Monday on Twitter. The poster features Sanjay Dutt in black and silver tones, and sporting a bushy beard. The period drama, which also features Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Mantra and Milind Gunaji, is based on the third battle of Panipat that took place in 1761.

"Ahmad Shah Abdali - Death strikes where his shadow falls. Panipat trailer out tomorrow. #PanipatLook," Sanjay Dutt wrote on Instagram.

Arjun Kapoor on Friday shared a new poster of 'Panipat'.

Arjun, who will be seen playing the role of the Maratha leader Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film, took to Instagram to share the new poster of the film.

"Come witness the battle that changed history, #Panipat. in cinemas December 6th," he wrote.

Soon, Malaika took to the comments section to post her reaction with clap emojis.

Arjun's friend and actor Ranveer Singh also commented on the post.

"This Decemberrrrr," he wrote.

"Panipat" is directed by the Oscar-nominated director of "Lagaan", Ashutosh Gowariker, and Arjun's co-stars in the film are Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

Kriti will be seen playing Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashivrao Bhau.

"Panipat" is slated to release on December 6.

