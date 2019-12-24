Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan, Kiccha Sudeep’s Dabangg 3 inches closer to Rs 100 crore at the box office

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar starrer Dabangg 3 is on a roll at the box office. The film opened with a bang and collected Rs 24.50 crore and ended the first weekend with Rs 81.15 crore in its kitty. While Salman Khan has managed to weave magic once again with his character of Chulbul Pandey on the big screen, south Indian superstar Kiccha Sudeep has taken the role of an antagonist to new levels. According to the reports in Box Office India, the film continued to maintain its charm on the first Monday as well and earned around 10 crores, making its total box office collection as Rs 91 cr approx.

While the BO numbers of the film are getting affected by the mass protests happening in the country over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Dabangg 3 is holding on to good numbers. “#Dabangg3 partially regains lost ground on Day 3... Biz jumps across circuits... Loses a big chunk of *opening weekend* biz [approx ₹ 12 cr] due to protests... Day 4 [Mon] crucial... #Christmas celebrations [Tue evening onwards and Wed] should boost biz... #Dabangg3 - despite protests affecting its biz severely - packs ₹ 81 cr+” writes Taran Adarsh.

Reacting to the box office collection getting affected by the anti-CAA protests in the country. Sonakshi Sinha said, "I think people know what is more important and I am honestly happy about that. The entire country has come together and protested against it (CAA). It is definitely more important than a film."

Directed by Prabhudeva, fans were eagerly waiting for the third film in the Dabangg franchise to hit the screens soon. From the songs to power-packed dialogues, everything about the film has managed to attract eyeballs. The film also marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee as Khushi. She is seen romancing Chulbul Pandey in the flashback scenes of the film.

Watch Dabangg 3 trailer here:

