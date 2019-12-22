Image Source : TWITTER Dabangg 3 trimmed by a few minutes, say reports

2019’s most awaited film Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep has hit the screens on December 20, 2019, and it has everything the hardcore Chulbul fans want. Dabangg 3 is Salman Khan’s masala entertainer which has enjoyed a good first day at the box office. However, there some for all Sallu Bhai fans. The run time of Prabhudeva directorial has been reduced and trimmed on Day 2 by 9 minutes 40 seconds.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to Instagram to share the news. He wrote, “#Xclusiv: #Dabangg3 trimmed on Day 2… 9 minutes, 40 seconds portions reduced from the run time.”

The reason behind the time cut is not mentioned. Meanwhile, the numbers that Dabangg 3 made at the box office and the Salman Khan-starrer did not disappoint at all as it did a business of more than a whopping 20 crores at the box office on its first day which surpassed the record that Dabangg’s first instalment had set on its first day. It has managed to earn around Rs 50 crore in its first two days.

With this total, the masala entertainer has surpassed the business of over 40 known Bollywood releases of this year, which includes, Mardaani 2, Marjaavaan, The Sky Is Pink, Commando 3 and many more. In fact, we have not mentioned the name of these films in our list as their collections were too low.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and now it waits to be seen what is Preity Zinta’s role in the cop drama.