Roohi Twitter Reaction: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma's entertainer gets mixed reviews

Poster of Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Roohi

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's "Roohi" has hit the theaters on Thursday. The film follows the eerie yet hilarious misadventures of Bhaura played by Rajkummar and Kattanni essayed by Varun, as they cross paths with a mysterious girl named Roohi, played by Janhvi, in a jungle. They are not alone though as a scary ghost also tags along. This is Janhvi's first release after the theaters were re-opened almost a year after the government announced the shutting down of cinema halls, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Hardik Mehta and written by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan. As soon as a film hit the theaters, Twitterati started sharing their reactions to the film on the micro-blogging website. Elated with the release of Roohi, a user tweeted, "Reviews are great!! I am so happy and I can't wait to watch it!" However, a user didn't seem too pleased with the horror comedy. "#Roohi is one of the weakest film from #dineshvijan banner, even #Raabta was good compared to it. Story & Screenplay are one note while the acting is below par with only. @RajkummarRao showing some credibility. Poor show," a user wrote on Twitter.

So far, the film has received mixed responses from the audience. Sample some of these tweets:

After Stree released in 2018, there has been a slew of horror comedies including Laxmii, and upcoming projects as Phone Bhoot, Bhoot Police, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, besides Roohi.