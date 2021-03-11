Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Roohi Box Office Prediction: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma's film to earn decent on first day

After much-await 'Roohi' starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead role released in theatres on Thursday ie March 11. People will eagerly waiting for the release of the horror-comedy in cinema halls after a huge gap due to COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Hardik Mehta and written by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan. As soon as a film released, audience get excited about its performance on the big screen and soon the discussions of box-office numbers begin. Similar is the case with 'Roohi' and since it marks the beginning of movie business of this year, people are eager to know about whether it will become a hit or not. If you are one of those, read our prediction here!

Roohi has a runtime of around 2 and a half hours which means per screen there will be maximum 4 to 5 shows a day. The film will slowly and steadily raise only through word of mouth. Just like the trailer and the songs, the film is expected to create a great deal of buzz amongst the audience considering it is the first film releasing with full capacity. Not only this, but the Mahashivratri holiday at some places will also add up to its numbers.

Roohi is being termed as Stree's crazy sister. Stree which featured Rajkummar and Shraddha Kapoor collected around Rs 7 crore at the box office on an opening day alongwith positive reviews. However, considering the pandemic situation and casting, it is expected that the film will range anything in between Rs 1.75 to 2.50 crores.

A report in Box Office India stated, "The advance of the film was poor as it was around 35 lakh nett for the extended weekend and around 20 lakhs nett for the first day across India. There are lockdowns and restrictions in many places especially Maharashtra and Punjab but the main audience for this film is going to be Delhi NCR and this area is fine and films are being allowed to run to 100% occupancy. Another plus is that 90-95% of the cinemas are open in Delhi / NCR though its a different story in UP."

Meanwhile, the lead actor Rajkummar Rao was seen selling the tickets of his film on his own in New Delhi.

There were many who were considering Roohi and Stree's similarity. Speaking about the same, Director Mehta told PTI, "Roohi has its own identity. The film has nothing to do with Stree except it is a horror comedy genre and it is coming from the same producers. Content wise it is not similar."

'Roohi' which was previously called 'Rooh Afza' and then 'Roohi Afzana', is a horror-comedy directed by Hardik Mehta. The film marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. Rajkummar and Varun have earlier shared screen space in the 2015 release 'Dolly Ki Doli.