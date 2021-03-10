Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Roohi Movie: Star Cast, Trailer, Release Date, Box Office, Where to Watch, download and Book Ticket Online

Roohi movie featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead is all set to hit the theaters this Thursday ie March 11. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the horror comedy happens to be the first release of 2021 on the big screens. The film's release is crucial as it marks the beginning of the entertainment business after the year 2020 went downhill due to the coronavirus pandemic. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film's release was much-talked-about ever since its announcement. The trailer of Roohi has managed to impress the masses to a great extent and has intrigued the viewers for the film. Not just this, but even the songs captured the attention of audience which is why a power-packed performance is expected from the star cast. If you're also interested about Roohi, here's each and every possible information about the same curated just for you!

What is Roohi Release Date?

March 11, 2021

Who is the Director of Roohi?

Hardik Mehta

Who are the producers of Roohi movie?

Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh

Who are the writers of Roohi movie 2021?

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Gautam Mehra

What is the star cast of Roohi movie?

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma

Who are the Music Directors Roohi movie?

The film's music was composed by Sachin–Jigar while lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, IP Singh and Jigar Saraiya.

How Can I See Roohi Movie Trailer?

You can watch Roohi movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Maddock Films.

Where to download Roohi movie?

You can download the movie from YouTube or from the paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix.

Where can I watch the Roohi full movie?

You can purchase the subscription of Amazon Prime or Netflix to watch Roohi movie a couple of weeks after its release.

Where to book Roohi movie tickets?

You can book the Roohi movie tickets on bookmyshow.

Where can I check the review of Roohi movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Roohi review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

