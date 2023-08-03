Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Dharmendra's love, Ranveer's fun & Alia's smile creates a ruckus

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Rocky and Rani's love story has crossed the 100-crore mark. The film has already become a hit, and Karan Johar has thanked the public in a press conference. Ranveer Singh's impeccable style and Alia Bhatt's grace have made wonders at the box office. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. His latest release is a winning affair and is riding high on success.

How was the journey from Rahul and Anjali to Rocky and Rani for Karan Johar?

In every film of Karan Johar, the journey from love to conflict is seen. Karan Johar told about his pleasant journey till 25 years. Karan said that no one can replace Kajol and Shahrukh. They are iconic. And our Alia is the daughter of Dharma Productions. I am very happy that I have come this far. But all this is happening because of the love of the people, I promise. I will always entertain you all like this.

What did Shahrukh Khan teach Alia for Rocky and Rani?

Rocky Rani has engulfed the hearts of people. People are liking it a lot. Meanwhile, Alia said that she was taught lip-syncing of the song 'Tum Kya Mile' by the King of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan, and Mannat went to Shahrukh Khan's house to learn lip-syncing. Where Suhana was already learning lip-syncing from her father. Same Alia also joined the class of Shahrukh and Suhana.

What is the connection between Alia's real-life marriage and reel-life marriage?

Talking about this, Alia said that she shot for Rocky and Rani's wedding just four days after their marriage. Shoot my reel life wedding with my real wedding mehndi. Like their real marriage was sweet and simple. Their reel-life wedding was exactly opposite her. She was getting the bride vibe, Alia said that she enjoyed this wedding season wholeheartedly.

Regarding what did Dharam ji say that this is the game of his left hand?

Dharam Ji wins everyone's hearts with his poems or his words. But in this film, he has also surprised people with his work, when he is questioned about his kissing scene. So, speaking to him in a very filmy style, he said that this is 'mere baatein haath ka khel hai'.

Which dialogue of Ranveer Singh was edited by Karan Johar?

From his outspoken style to his dialogue delivery, Ranveer is also making a lot of headlines. But recently he told that Ranveer had told Karan Johar a dialogue. That, 'If there is love then everything is there'. But Karan backed out of the film. He said in his own funny way, it made him a little sad.

What is Anjali's connection with Karan Johar's film?

Anjali and Karan Johar's relationship is years old. Karan told Anjali that my relationship can never be broken. 'Anjali Rahul, this name means a lot in my life.' And I have a very old connection with it.

Although Rocky and Rani's chemistry has spread, do you know, what was the reaction of this Rocky and Rani's real-life partner about this film?

Of course, we're talking about. Deepika is the queen of Ranveer. and Rani's Rocky starring Ranbir Kapoor. Ranveer told that Deepika laughed a lot while watching this film as well as cried a lot and she also congratulated Ranveer in a very cute way. Alia herself told the reaction of Hamari Rani's Ranbir. That Ranbir liked the film very much. He doesn't speak much but I can understand.

