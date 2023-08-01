Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 4: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's film sees a huge DROP

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani BO

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 4: Karan Johar's directorial starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt witnessed a major drop in its collection on the first Monday. Majorly good reviews and positive word of mouth have helped the film to grow at the box office. After opening with Rs 11.1 crore, the film saw growth on weekends, however, surviving on weekdays seems a little difficult. Also starring Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting roles, RRKPK had a reasonably good global weekend. According to the early estimates, the film is expected to earn Rs 7 crore on Day 4.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani BO Report

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is looking at a 30-35% drop from the first day which is a strong trend though overall numbers remain on the lower side. The film is expected to mint Rs 7 crore nett in India on the fourth day of its release. With this, the total collection of the romantic comedy will stand at Rs 53 crore. The good part is, Karan Johar directorial surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark.

According to Box office India, "The weekend numbers were good but they were in terms of the situation as the genre is struggling at the box office and here the music was also not quite there and on top the hero was struggling but still it managed to get a number which gave it a chance. Now this hold on Monday puts the film in a better position and chance of success though there is a long way to go. The mass markets circuits have also seen good holds on Monday but the numbers are low which means these are bound to drop off in time.

The metros will drive the film as it has some appreciation there with the urban crowd and now its about where this crowd can take the film over the next week or so. Delhi NCR (Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon) has held up very well with collections at high levels and Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata are also doing well."

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The film marks Karan Johar's return as a director after a long gap of seven years. It also features a cameo from Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. However, they appear in one of the songs of the movie. Produced under Dharma Productions, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani follows the love story of Rani Chatterjee (Alia) and Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer). Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.

