  Rocky Aur Rani...' Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's film maintains decent pace

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 5: As per early trade estimates, the film earned Rs 7.25 to 8 crore. While 'RRKPK' has slowed down on weekdays, it still managed to cross the Rs 60 crore-mark.

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: August 02, 2023 7:54 IST
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 5: Karan Johar's directorial comeback, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is maintaining a decent pace at the ticket windows. The film has been getting positive reviews from all around. Majorly good reviews and positive word of mouth have helped the film to grow at the box office. After opening with Rs 11.1 crore, the film saw growth on weekends, however, first Monday recorded a drop. Also starring Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in supporting roles, RRKPK had a reasonably good global weekend. According to the early estimates, the film is expected to earn 7.25-8 crore on Day 5.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani BO Report

As per early trade estimates, the film earned Rs 7.25 to 8 crore on Day 5. While 'RRKPK' has slowed down on weekdays, it still managed to cross the Rs 60 crore-mark. It registered an overall occupancy of 18.75 per cent on Tuesday, August 1.

Well, the film is holding well globally. "Rocky Aur Rani saw a superb hold in overseas. The film had screentime issues with the competition of Barbie and Oppenheimer especially in UK which meant that $4 million was a better number than it looked. The film now stands at around $4,750,000 over four days and the film can go on and hit the $10 million mark. RRKPK was a HIT after three days due to numbers with the capacity issues," BoxOfficeIndia stated. 

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 

The film marks Karan Johar's return as a director after a long gap of seven years. It also features a cameo from Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. However, they appear in one of the songs of the movie. Produced under Dharma Productions, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani follows the love story of Rani Chatterjee (Alia) and Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer).

The film was shot in Mumbai, New Delhi, Russia and Jammu & Kashmir. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you. 

