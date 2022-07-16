Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection: R Madhavan starrer beats new Bollywood films

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ADVASHUTOSHBJP Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been receiving positive responses from people across the globe. The film's performance was exceptional when compared to the first week, due to positive word of mouth. R Madhavan's directorial, based on the life of the former rocket scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan, has successfully stepped into its third week, beating new Bollywood releases including Khuda Haafiz 2, Shabaash Mithu and more. Released on July 1, the film stands with a rating of 9.3 on IMDb.

Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection

R Madhavan's Rocketry enjoying positive word of mouth. The film is maintaining a steady pace at the box office. According to trade reports, Rocketry managed to collect over Rs 1 crore on day 15 at the box office. Also, Rocketry has become the first Indian film to reach a historical number of 10, 000 NFTs claimed.

Talking about the same, R Madhavan said, "This film represents my labour of love and the team gave it their all to make my dream come true. I'm ecstatic that the long-awaited Nambi Narayanan movie is now being shown on a grand stage with fans getting an opportunity to participate in the web 3.0 environment for a personalised experience." ALSO READ: Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection: R Madhavan starrer enters week 3; maintains pace

About Rocketry The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan plays the role of rocket scientist Nambi Naryanan in the film. Apart from him, Rocketry has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal and several others played important roles in the Rocketry. ALSO READ: Fanboy Moment! Kartik Aaryan gets a warm hug from Shah Rukh Khan at an event. Video goes viral

The film was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 1st July 2022. It captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever and unravels the truth behind it all. R Madhavan directorial is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.