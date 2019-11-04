Radhe aka Salman Khan's 'swag wali entry' on first day of shoot is unmissable. Watch video

Superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for his next Eid release-- Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxxmi Bomb in 2020. The film directed by Prabhudheva will also have actors like Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, the actor on Monday took to his social media to share a video in which he can be seen making an entry in the role of his character with the theme music playing in the background. Salman's 'sawg bhari chaal' as he puts on his jacket and enters the room in slow motion is definitely going to leave you excited.

The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that read, “Radhe Eid 2020. Day 1.” Have a look at the same here:

A few days back, the actor shared a picture having the cast in the frame. Captioning the same, he wrote, "And the journey begins . . .#RadheEid2020."

The latest reports suggest that actress Zareena Wahab has been roped in by the makers to play Salman’s mother in the film, while Randeep with whom the actor has previously worked in Kick and Sultan will play the negative lead. Talking about the film, Salman at a press conference said, The name Radhe was actually in Tere Naam and then after we used it in Wanted. But this is a completely different film. It has got nothing to do with Wanted. If we go in that format, toh yeh Wanted ka baap hai.”

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in Dabangg 3 which is slated to release on December 20. Have a look at the trailer here:

