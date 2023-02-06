Pathaan Box Office Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan's action film does exceptionally well in India and overseas

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan Box Office: As was expected, Pathaan's business saw a boost on Sunday owing to the weekend. Shah Rukh Khan's action film has already broken several records after it was released on January 25. In just 11 days of its release, it has become the highest-grossing Hindi film, leaving behind Aamir Khan's Dangal (2016). All eyes will be on whether it will be able to break the records of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and Prabhas' Baahubali 2.

Pathaan's Sunday business grows

On Sunday, the business of Pathaan grew in India by a good margin. While the collections on Saturday were in the range of Rs 22 crore, the numbers saw a jump on Sunday and the film recorded a business of Rs 27-28 crore. With this figure, Pathaan's second-weekend collection stood at Rs 62 crore, give or take. It has now crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in India in under two weeks, which is unprecedented. With Rs 411 crore collections, Pathaan is only the first Hindi film to cross this benchmark. The other two Rs 400 crore grossers are KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2.

Pathaan records good business overseas

Not just in India, Pathaan is doing exceptionally well in the overseas markets as well, especially in the Gulf region. It has broken the record of Baahubali: The Conclusion to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide. It is only the second time the Rs 800 crore mark has been breached as Pathaan heads for Rs 900 crore and maybe even Rs 1000 crore, said a report in Box Office India.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in four years. It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan. With Tiger 3 releasing on Diwali 2023, the spy universe will expand further.

