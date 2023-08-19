TV star Parth Samthaan to make his Bollywood debut alongside Sanjay Dutt

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARTH SAMTHAAN Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular faces in the TV industry. From Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan on MTV to Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus, the actor became a household name with his charm and acting prowess. However, Samthaan has been missing from the TV screen for quite some time now and it is evident that a star like him cannot stop acting.

The 32-year-old is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Ghudchadi. Yes, you heard it right. According to a report in Hindustantimes, Samthaan will be soon seen on the silver screen alongside Sanjay Dutt. Nothing much has been revealed about his project with the veteran actor yet. He further opened up about quitting the TV industry and said it's always difficult to leave his comfort zone and even before entering into television, he always wanted to do films since his childhood.

Speaking about fans' reactions after quitting TV, Samathaan said he got mixed reactions from his fans and his mother still wants him to appear on TV. However, he is determined to set his footsteps in Bollywood.

On the professional front, Parth Samthaan was last seen in Netflix's Social Currency. The actor came through as an introvert in the show and was pitted against social media stars including Bhavin Bhanushali, Vagmita Singh, Ruhi Singh, Rowhi Rai, and others. Samthaan started his acting career with Life OK's Savdhaan India, MTV India's Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui on Bindass, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya on Zing. He then bagged a lead role as Prithvi Sanyal in Best Friends Forever? on Channel V. His breakthrough performance was as Manik Malhotra in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaarian opposite Niti Taylor.

Later, he went on to do Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and portrayed the role of Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandez.

Also Read: Do Patti: Kriti Sanon's maiden production, also starring Kajol, goes on floors

Latest Bollywood News